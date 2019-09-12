St Mark’s Girls Senior Secondary focuses on creating global citizens

delhi

I recall with joy the pitter-patter of my feet on the hexagonal tiles of the majestic building in 2006. It was my first day at St Mark’s Girls Senior Secondary School, Meera Bagh.

A teacher succeeded in putting me at ease in a classroom where I was surrounded by walls that had blue and white colours over them, oozing warmth and positivity. During elementary school years, the teachers helped mould us into individuals who were loving and full of life. Following the school motto of “Loyalty, Truth and Honour”, the teachers attempted to imbue children with values. As the years rolled by, the days turned eventful; days laced with championships and riveting activities, extending opportunities that were ours to seize.

The school gives everyone an opportunity to participate in quizzes, workshops and seminars on different aspects of life that help in enhancing knowledge and motivation. Exhibitions, inter-class and inter-school theatrical displays, extempore contests and debates provide a platform for students to showcase what they are passionate about. Participation in international symposiums, competitions and conferences develop students into confident individuals. To make the events a success, students are taught to work with commitment. Oratory and poetry competitions, character dramatisation develop individuals into powerful orators whose words can change the world. The Eco-Club named ‘Kesholoy’ sensitises students towards the environment and enlightens them about ways to protect it from further damage. The Animal Club teaches students to be compassionate towards animals. Sporting culture is prevalent at St Mark’s Girls, be it cricket or basketball, tennis or football. These games are played to build team culture. Accomplishments in the field of sports are as celebrated as those in the academic domain. Importance of being a global citizen is stressed through global exchange programmes with countries such as Sri Lanka, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, France, Germany, Bulgaria, the Netherlands and Denmark. These global projects help in familiarising students with different cultures, languages, ideologies, lifestyles and in forming life-long bonds with students of the host nations. St Mark’s Girls is a part of initiatives such as ASEF and iEARN that have pioneered online school linkages to enable students to engage in meaningful educational projects with peers in their country and across the world. Interactions with peers across the globe are also made possible through Skype sessions and video conferences. Many students are privileged to be a part of ambassador interaction events. Learning is made interesting through modules shown on smart boards. Air-conditioned classrooms ensure a comfortable environment.

The school has scaled great heights under the guidance and motivation of Sheena Kalenga, principal of St Mark’s Girls. Her efforts to ensure a balance between academics and extracurricular activities have been commendable. St Mark’s Girls also makes efforts to educate underprivileged children through its project Udaan, and work for the uplift of the old and destitute through Protsahan Enterprises. There is also a project for Commerce students who make things out of waste and sell them at exhibitions. No wonder this school has taught us how to take on challenges of the world and climb the ladder of success.

