St Thomas’ Girls Senior Secondary forms a new cabinet

delhi

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:18 IST

“Leaders are made, not born.” In keeping with these democratic ideals, St Thomas’ Girls Senior Secondary School, Mandir Marg, conducted its investiture ceremony for the new academic session in the Helen Jerwood auditorium.

The ceremony was presided over by principal A Amos, manager C Manoharan and senior department head M Nigam. The parents of the cabinet members were invited as special guests for the event. The newly appointed Prime Minister, two deputy prime ministers and a team of 33 office bearers pledged to fulfil their responsibilities with dedication.

Parents of the cabinet members were called upon the stage to pin badges on their wards. Prime Minister Devanshi Gargashiya, deputy prime ministers Diti Grover and Ojasvy Chandhok promised to uphold the school motto ‘Light to lighten’ and to fulfill their responsibilities with sincerity.

In her address to students and parents, the principal reminded students that they are the torch bearers of the values that the school upholds and urged them to take up the responsibility with commitment and integrity. She asked the students to listen more and speak less. The ceremony ended with the manager C Manoharan conferring blessings.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 11:17 IST