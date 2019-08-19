Students learn traffic rules at Adarsh World

delhi

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:28 IST

Adarsh World School, Dwarka, informed students about the different traffic rules. They realised that the slightest mistake can lead to a fatal accident.

The students were told that they must follow rules while cycling. Common and careless mistakes committed by people were described in the session. The first point was the importance of wearing a helmet to keep the head safe as it is the most sensitive part of the body. A brain injury can lead to death, memory loss or paralysis. Not only should one wear a helmet with an ISI mark but also ensure that it is worn in the correct way. Parents must play a role to help children become law abiding citizens. Only the prescribed number of people should be accommodated in a car or van.

Then golden rules were given for walking on the road. While crossing a road, pedestrians must always look to the right, to the left, and again to the right and then cross the road. One must walk on the footpath only. On roads without a footpath, one should walk on the extreme right. The students were cautioned not to be impatient and rush or run on the road, to cross only at zebra crossings, traffic signals, sub-ways and foot bridges, to respect the light signals for their own safety and smooth movement on the road.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 11:13 IST