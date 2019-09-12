US students visit Delhi International School, Dwarka

delhi

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 11:33 IST

Hindi Learning Programme

Delhi International School, Sector 23, Dwarka, is hosting seven students from the USA for a Hindi learning programme.

The programme has been organised in collaboration with AFS, an international, non-governmental, non-profit organisation. It provides intercultural learning opportunities to help people develop knowledge, skills and understanding needed to create a more just and peaceful world. Apart from learning Hindi, the US students are also introduced to Indian culture and traditions and involved in various extracurricular activities like Hindi vocal music, dance, sports, theatre and community service. These programmes build bridges of understanding and mutual respect between countries and cultures.

In a related development, Voice of PEACE, a peace workshop was conducted by YES Alumni from India in collaboration with DIS and Youth for Peace International. The workshop was sponsored by the US Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and implemented by AFS Intercultural Programs India. About 200 participants from DIS and other prestigious schools of Dwarka viz Mount Carmel, ITL Public School, Maxfort, The Indian Heights and RD Rajpal Public School attended the event.

Ashish Kumar, head boy of Class 12, DIS, Dwarka said, “I am amazed to know PEACE was so simple yet impactful, and even I can be an advocate of active peace building.” This peace building workshop highlighted how youth can help bring harmony in their community by starting small and leading to an amplifier effect of mindset transformation of how cultures are perceived. The workshop covered concepts of peace building such as conflict transformation, youth as advocates of peace, community engagement and many more. The workshop was followed by tree plantation community service activity.

Principal Dr Priti Ojha said, “Sensitising students for peace is no more a thought which can be subjective in nature. We need to let our children know that conflicts will happen but learn how to resolve them. Our students need to be aware that peace on earth is a state of happiness and freedom. There are skills children should acquire from a young age —how to communicate, empathise and willingness of acceptance, collaborate, discuss and resolve, understand human rights and its value, which they would keep evolving with age and exposure to different situations in life. I am grateful to AFS to promote such valuable sessions for our students.”

Divya Arora, national director of AFS Intercultural Programs India said, “When I see these young students become torchbearers of peace, start such a meaningful initiative on their own to nurture more young minds believe in peace building, I am assured that the future is secured.”

Abhilasha Khodlan, YES alumna 2007, said, “It feels empowering to get a platform where we can urge students at a young age to recognise how empathy and peace are the way out to most global concerns.”

Zonal Cultural Festival (Drama)

Sam International School, Dwarka believes that dramatic art education can challenge students’ perceptions about their world and about themselves. The school secured the first position in a Zonal Cultural Festival (drama).

Dramatic exploration can provide students with an outlet for emotions, thoughts, and dreams that they might not otherwise have means to express. The purpose of a drama performance could be entertainment – to teach a principle or moral lesson, re-enact history. You have to perform your lines, not just speak them. Good drama contains believable characters, each with unique sets of motivators that interact with each other as they work through their conflicts and resolutions. It takes you for a ride and you enjoy it. It could be complex or simple. The story takes you there. You are with the people. If it is good, you feel like you are one of the people in the story. The theme of the school drama was social issues, depicted in the form of “Govardhan Leela” when teachings of Lord Krishna intervened and gave wisdom to devotees. Samites impressed the audience in their beautiful costumes. School principal Karuna Verma congratulated the students on their performance.

Founder’s Day Celebration

Ryan International School, Noida, celebrated the 75th birthday of group chairman Dr AF Pinto amidst festivity, merriment and cheerfulness. A special prayer was said to seek the blessings of the Almighty for him and the school. Special wishes were shared by the students of all the wings of the school. The youngest mentees performed musical and lyrical presentations to wish a great time to their mentor. School president Sushant Jaswal and Prime Minister Puranjay Singh greeted the chairman with exuberance and love and thanked him for his guidance and support. A series of activities were planned for the students to express their love for the chairman. Some students went to orphanages and village Hoshiarpur to distribute goodies to the underprivileged children.

Inter School Zonal Poem Recitation Competition

Adarsh Public School, Bali Nagar, organised an inter-school zonal poem recitation competition (Hindi and English). More than 30 schools of the respective zone participated enthusiastically in the competition. Principal Prashant Sahgal declared the ceremony open. He welcomed the guests and the participants from different schools. The event began with a lighting of lamp followed by a welcome song. The Hindi recitation was judged by educationist Rekha Punia and Veena Sachdeva (PGT Hindi). English recitation was judged by St Stephen’s College assistant professor Dr Aditi Gupta and Dr Suman Malik. The students were judged on the basis of intonation, expression, clarity of imagery and diction. It was a great event to see so many talented students from different schools presenting their poems with power.

Kargil Vijay Diwas

Mata Leelawanti Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Hari Nagar, celebrated the 20th anniversary of victory in Operation Vijay as Kargil Vijay Diwas on its premises.

It was a day of pride for the nation. It was a day to remember martyrs of the Kargil war and strengthen the resolve of the armed forces. It was an honour for the school to have the ex-defence officer Colonel Shailendra Singh who fought the Kargil War as chief guest. Other dignitaries present were RP Arora, Gajra, Sunil Anand. The celebration started with an invocation to the Almighty. Principal Madhu Gupta introduced the guests to all. Students of Mata Leelawanti got an opportunity to have a healthy interaction with Colonel Singh who shared his war experiences. A cultural programme was presented by the students. The programme ended with a documentary movie on the contribution of armed forces to national security. The principal proposed the vote of thanks to the guests and the school echoed with the slogan of Jai Hind.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 11:31 IST