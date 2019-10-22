Vending machine set up at Kanya Vidyalaya in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:27 IST

The CSR Research Foundation installed a free sanitary napkin vending machine and incinerator at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, H-Block Mangolpuri in collaboration with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for the convenience of students.

A total of 1,235 girl students took part in a workshop on women’s health and hygiene. CSR Research Foundation chairman Deen Dayal Agrawal said the organisation has been working in the field of women’s health and hygiene for the past five years to promote women empowerment and saving environment.

Head of school Renu Bala Gupta welcomed this initiative and said that both the machines will be useful to students here and further the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Swasth Bharat mission of PM Narendra Modi.

The students presented a street play on the necessity of such a machine in the school. The programme coordinator Sandhya Singhal and Manisha Mudgal spoke about the mission AAA i.e. Awareness, Availability, Affordability to promote women’s and girls’ health, cleanliness and personal hygiene. The students were given certificates and prizes.

Principal Madhu Bala Malik thanked the chairman for this initiative for girl empowerment.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 18:23 IST