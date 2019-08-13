Vivekanand Public School presents exhibition

delhi

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:54 IST

Vivekanand Public School, Anand Vihar, hosted its annual exhibition Minerva to showcase the skills of students in projects.

The school believes that art must be integrated with the teaching and learning process of all academic subjects to reduce reliance on rote learning. The subject teacher collaborated with the art teacher to enrich the curriculum. The science department showcased how to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic bottles and cans. Class 9 students presented a play on water conservation. The presentations highlighted that we can either save resources or perish.

To develop critical thinking skills, brain teasers were organised for parents and the students. The languages were not left behind. Students created teaching aids such as flash cards, picture dictionary, calendar on poets and poetess in English and organised a Kavya Sammelan in Hindi which was applauded by parents. The social studies department showcased the sacrifices made by Mahatma Gandhi and scenes from the Sabarmati Ashram and the Dandi March. The Sanskrit department showcased Samudra Manthana which is narrated in the Puranas and Maharabharta. The programme was appreciated by Gunjan Gupta, councillor Anand Vihar and social activist. She interacted with the students who explained their activities with confidence. Principal Ashima Jhamb, who is a guide and mentor for students, congratulated them.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 10:49 IST