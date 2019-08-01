Young leaders to ensure discipline at DPS, Mathura Rd

delhi

DPS, Mathura Road, held an investiture ceremony for the session. A total of 40 young leaders were assigned portfolios to take charge of school discipline.

A spirit of unity and dynamism filled the air as the ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp which was followed by a rendition of the school choir. Headmistress Ranjana Dean welcomed chief guest Madhu Suri, director academics, Shri Ram Education Trust, principal Deeksha Khera, vice-principal Reema Sharma, senior mistress Renu Puri, members of the PTA body, parents, staff members and students. The distinguished guests were welcomed with potted plants.

In her address the principal congratulated all the school appointees and said the investiture ceremony is the first step we take in imparting leadership skills to the youngest administrators of the institution. She said that as leaders of tomorrow, they must not only maintain high standards, but also be proactive in raising the bar in order to achieve excellence in all spheres. She wished them the best in their endeavours in school and in life and ended with a quote, “Leadership is practised not so much in words as in attitude and in actions.”

In her address, the chief guest congratulated the recipients and encouraged the students to fly high. She also appreciated the school for providing opportunities to students to take part in various activities leading to this achievement. The chief guest and other guests adorned the appointees with sashes and badges. Leading the line were the head boy and head girl. The leaders took an oath to serve the school and fulfill their responsibilities to the best of their abilities. The new head boy Pragyan Tawakley and head girl Ruhbani Bhatia expressed their gratitude to the school for reposing faith in them and bestowing them with responsibilities. They said they would uphold the great legacy of the school and pledged to keep the DPS banner aloft.

It was a proud moment for everyone to see among them wonder boy Vivaan Lal of Class 3-D, the youngest MS Office Specialist who recently achieved a place in the India Book of Records as a Microsoft Word Savvy child. The audience watched a classical dance performance by Vivian Rajahamsan and a Kathak fusion dance by the talented girls which was magnificent. This was followed by the school song. The investiture ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by academic coordinator Roopa Arora and the national anthem.

