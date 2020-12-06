e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / A boost for defence ties in West Asia | HT Editorial

A boost for defence ties in West Asia | HT Editorial

Gen Naravane’s visit could lead to greater military exchanges, including joint exercises and defence cooperation, with a region that occupies a significant space in India’s national security interests

editorials Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 22:45 IST
Hindustan Times
Gen Naravane is set to hold talks with the military and civilian leadership of both countries
Gen Naravane is set to hold talks with the military and civilian leadership of both countries(ANI R Raveendran)
         

Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane’s groundbreaking visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) offers significant possibilities for elevating defence ties with two key West Asian powers at a time when that region is witnessing rapid changes in its political and security scenario. West Asia watchers cannot recall another visit to Riyadh by such a senior Indian military official. Gen Naravane is set to hold talks with the military and civilian leadership of both countries. This is the Army chief’s third consecutive foreign visit with diplomatic overtones, following his trips to Myanmar and Nepal, the second of which helped smooth over rancour caused by a border row.

India has good reasons for describing West Asia as part of its extended neighbourhood — the region is home to nine million Indians, or 30% of the total expatriate workforce, whose annual remittances amount to about $48 billion. This alone is a good reason to bolster security ties with a country such as Saudi Arabia, home to three million Indians and one of the top two energy sources for India. It is also significant the visit is taking place in the wake of the UAE normalising ties with Israel and reports of back channel contacts between Riyadh and Tel Aviv, and there are indications India will benefit from its proximity to both the Arab states and Israel.

Security ties between West Asian states and India have hitherto largely focused on intelligence-sharing and counterterrorism and Gen Naravane’s visit could lead to greater military exchanges, including joint exercises and defence cooperation, with a region that occupies a significant space in India’s national security interests.

tags
top news
Satellite imagery shows China setting up border villages between India, Bhutan
Satellite imagery shows China setting up border villages between India, Bhutan
‘Will implement new citizenship law in Bengal’: BJP’s Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy
‘Will implement new citizenship law in Bengal’: BJP’s Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy
‘Will Centre entirely fund vaccines?’ Amarinder Singh writes to PM
‘Will Centre entirely fund vaccines?’ Amarinder Singh writes to PM
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
BJP-ally RLP supports Bharat Bandh call, threatens to exit coalition
BJP-ally RLP supports Bharat Bandh call, threatens to exit coalition
WhatsApp has quietly released a new feature
WhatsApp has quietly released a new feature
‘I was going to whack the ball anyway’: Pandya explains change of bats
‘I was going to whack the ball anyway’: Pandya explains change of bats
Farmers’ protest: AAP supports Bharat Bandh call; Delhi border traffic diverted
Farmers’ protest: AAP supports Bharat Bandh call; Delhi border traffic diverted
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In