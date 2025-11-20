A lesson for Indian football via Curacao

Curacao, less populous than Delhi, has qualified for the World Cup. With a land mass of just 444 square kilometres, it is the smallest nation ever to do so in the event’s history. Earlier, Cape Verde — the third-smallest ever — had done so too. Sports has a way of humbling the big and the great, and it is nowhere more evident than in football, which has proven to be a tough game for countries such as India. Earlier this week, India, ranked 142nd in the Fifa rankings, lost to Bangladesh, ranked 180th, in an Asia Cup match.

While it is tempting to jump into comparisons of country size and population, one needs to understand that making the World Cup isn’t just about footballing intelligence. Rather, it is about policy as well. Curacao, situated north of Venezuela, is no longer a Dutch colony, but it remains within the kingdom of the Netherlands, and most of the players in the squad were born in the Netherlands, including the starting XI from the team that got them into the World Cup. And that is the key difference between India and Curacao. Curacao draws on the diaspora without them having to make any sacrifices, while India demands they give up their passports and become citizens if they want to represent the country.

Many countries around the world have been taking the same path as Curacao. Bangladesh has Hamza Chaudhary, born in England, in its ranks. India, on the other hand, has been dragging its feet on the matter. There has been talk about allowing Overseas Citizens of India players represent India, and the new National Sports Policy 2025 supports the inclusion of such talent, but until such things happen, progress in India, which doesn’t even have a top-tier league this season, will be slow. If India is able to attract top talent, it will attract better coaches, and the administration will improve as well — all factors that will eventually see home-grown talent bloom. For now, one can only look at Curacao’s story and wonder.