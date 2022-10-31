A tragedy that was avoidable

The factual details of how a recently renovated heritage bridge in north Gujarat’s Morbi town collapsed on Sunday evening, sending 140-odd people plunging to their deaths in the Machchu river below, are still emerging. But this much is clear: The tragedy was eminently avoidable. As rescuers dove into the slushy waters to rescue people flailing about in the dark and local residents struggled to bring back to safety people clinging, sometimes for hours, to dangling cables, local authorities traded charges, trying to pin the blame for the accident on a rush of tourists and the construction firm that carried out the renovation work, saying the recent repairs were inadequate. But this cannot distract from the culpability of the local municipal corporation, which has jurisdiction over the bridge. Whether it be questions around the premature opening after renovation of the structure, built in 1879, without proper verification and documentation or allowing far too many visitors to climb onto the bridge at the fateful hour, the conduct of the municipal corporation will remain under the spotlight.

All structures have a functional safety certificate that carries details of the maximum load-bearing capacity. These limits are strictly adhered to across the world, especially for old structures, to avoid precisely the kind of tragedy that rocked Morbi. Anecdotal accounts suggest that local authorities sold tickets several times in excess of the maximum capacity of the 765-metre-long bridge on Sunday and at the moment the cables snapped, far too many people were walking up and down the bridge. There is no excuse for such mismanagement, and these allegations must be stringently, and independently, investigated.

Crowd control poses a challenge to governments across the world, not just in India, and the deaths of 150 people in a stampede in Seoul last week is the latest example of this unfortunate problem. Yet, instances such as the Kumbh Mela show that efficient management is possible; authorities need to discern best practices from such events, stringently enforce norms and rules, and penalise people and officials who flout these guidelines.

Governments at every level in the country – whether it be local, regional or national – often pay scant attention to drafting and implementing guidelines, choose to look the other way when rules are broken and swing into action only after a major accident. But as the tragedy in Morbi shows, no amount of after-the-fact alacrity can make up for laxity in governance and execution. Those responsible for this tragedy – whether it be the authorities who may have rushed the opening of the bridge, the civic officials who allowed too many people to get onto the bridge, or the firm that may have cut corners – must be held accountable after a thorough probe, not only to dispense justice for those who perished on Sunday but also to ensure that no one else does in the future.