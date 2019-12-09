e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Anaj Mandi must not happen again | HT Editorial

Create a single licensing and regulatory authority for safety

editorials Updated: Dec 09, 2019 21:08 IST

Hindustan Times
The Anaj Mandi fire has shaken Delhi’s citizens. Poor migrant workers, in search of livelihoods, cramped in a small space, after a week of rigorous work, suddenly found themselves choking to death
The Anaj Mandi fire has shaken Delhi’s citizens. Poor migrant workers, in search of livelihoods, cramped in a small space, after a week of rigorous work, suddenly found themselves choking to death(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The massive fire that killed at least 43 people in an industrial unit in Delhi has raised disturbing, but all-too familiar, questions. The capital has witnessed several fire tragedies in recent years. But each time, a predictable script plays out. There is shock on the first day. There is a subsequent blame game between different agencies, and the state and the Central government, given the unique power sharing arrangement between the two. The story eventually fades. And it is business as usual, till the next tragedy strikes.

The Anaj Mandi fire has shaken Delhi’s citizens. Poor migrant workers, in search of livelihoods, cramped in a small space, after a week of rigorous work, suddenly found themselves choking to death. Their final calls to family members reveal their vulnerability, and bring home the grief that has struck the families. But at a larger level, it reflects the crisis and failure of urban governance. The factory unit was illegal since it was operating in an area where commercial operations (shops) were only allowed on the ground floor. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) knew of its existence, and had even inspected it last week, but it did not seal the unit. The unit also did not have a clearance from the Delhi Fire Service. Predictably, the Central government has blamed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for allowing it to operate without a fire clearance and blamed it for delaying area redevelopment plans, while the Delhi government has asked why the MCD did not take action when it could. The fact that the Delhi assembly elections are approaching makes the politics around the tragedy even more competitive.

But if Delhi has to avert such accidents in the future, it is time to go back to the drawing board. Every administrator, and citizen, knows that the core of the problem is the multiplicity of agencies. It is time to have a single regulatory and licensing authority. This authority must be mandated with the power to assess proposals, give licences to legal entities, enforce compliance with all regulations, and crack down when any unit is found to be in violation of rules or safety norms. Anaj Mandi must never happen again.

tags
top news
In Amit Shah’s citizenship bill push, a message to migrants in Mamata’s Bengal
In Amit Shah’s citizenship bill push, a message to migrants in Mamata’s Bengal
Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate
Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate
‘Hats off to KCR’: Jagan Reddy on Telangana rape accused encounter
‘Hats off to KCR’: Jagan Reddy on Telangana rape accused encounter
2 Congress big guns step down in Karnataka after crushing bypoll defeat
2 Congress big guns step down in Karnataka after crushing bypoll defeat
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
‘Temptation ruined us’: Bihar mourns its sons killed in Delhi fire tragedy
‘Temptation ruined us’: Bihar mourns its sons killed in Delhi fire tragedy
Track your courier package through Google
Track your courier package through Google
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Amit Shah cites partition, targets Congress in LS
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Amit Shah cites partition, targets Congress in LS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

Opinion