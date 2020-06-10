e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / Assam OIL blowout, fire: The polluter must pay

Assam OIL blowout, fire: The polluter must pay

Review the new drilling clearance; assess the quantum of damage; fix responsibility

editorials Updated: Jun 10, 2020 18:11 IST
Smoke emanating from oil wells after an explosion at the Baghjan oil field, Tinuskia, Assam, June 9, 2020
Smoke emanating from oil wells after an explosion at the Baghjan oil field, Tinuskia, Assam, June 9, 2020(ANI)
         

The Baghjan natural gas well of Oil India Limited (OIL) in Assam’s Tinsukia district, which was spewing gas and condensate, caught fire on Tuesday — 13 days after it had a blowout. The well is close to the Dibru Saikhowa National Park (DSNP) and adjacent to the Maturin wetlands, one of India’s finest (and also home to some rare avian species). The blowout has caused extensive damage to the biodiversity and wildlife; Tuesday’s fire could lead to further destruction.

The twin mishaps show the pitfalls of allowing hazardous industries in ecologically sensitive areas. In May, OIL received clearance for further drilling in DSNP. This order must now be reviewed. It is also imperative to assess what system failure led to the accidents and the extent of the damage to the environment and livelihoods. Then comes the question of compensation: OIL could be held liable under the absolute liability principle. But, in India, the compensation and relief process is circuitous, as a report by the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, titled The Management of Environment Relief Fund, shows. The report assesses the effectiveness of the Fund, which accepts contribution from industries covered under the Public Liability Insurance Act, 1991, and the compensation awarded by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to victims of environmental damage.

The Fund is beset with three problems: Amounts awarded by NGT are not first being credited to it; an overwhelming proportion of compensation orders are in the Supreme Court; there is no tracking of the implementation of the compensation process either by NGT or the government. These flaws must be fixed; otherwise erring parties will have no fear of the legal process and the polluter pays principle, and affected parties will continue to bear the brunt of such accidents.

.

tags
top news
Delhi hospitals to display number of beds, room charges, orders Lt Guv Baijal
Delhi hospitals to display number of beds, room charges, orders Lt Guv Baijal
Reached positive consensus, says China on talks with India over border tension
Reached positive consensus, says China on talks with India over border tension
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
Covid-19 could kill 50-100 million like 1918 influenza pandemic did, Lancet paper
Covid-19 could kill 50-100 million like 1918 influenza pandemic did, Lancet paper
‘Good news’: Aaditya Thackeray lists Covid-19 stats for Mumbai
‘Good news’: Aaditya Thackeray lists Covid-19 stats for Mumbai
Rains, thunderstorm bring respite from heat in Delhi
Rains, thunderstorm bring respite from heat in Delhi
India haven’t produced a better captain than him: Akhtar on Ganguly
India haven’t produced a better captain than him: Akhtar on Ganguly
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In