Canadian crisis,India’s headache

The attack on a Hindu temple near the Canadian city of Toronto by pro-Khalistan radicals over the weekend highlights the dangers of the Justin Trudeau government’s soft approach towards extremist elements who have for long held out threats to Indian diplomats and interests. The pro-Khalistan activists organised a protest outside the temple because Indian officials were conducting a consular camp there, and videos that have emerged of the incident display their unbridled aggression towards the congregants at the complex. The attack occurred despite the Indian side seeking security cover from Canadian authorities well in advance of the event. Canadian police have made several arrests, but their response was clearly found to be wanting. People across the political spectrum in Canada, including Justin Trudeau and the leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre, have condemned the attack, but Ottawa needs to wake up to the threat that the pro-Khalistan elements are posing to Canada’s security. The gravity of the situation can be judged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s condemnation of the incident and his call for the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law. Brampton [Canada], Nov 05 (ANI): A massive crowd gather outside Hindu Sabha Mandir in solidarity with the temple and the Hindu community after the Khalistani attack on November 3, in Brampton on Monday. (ANI Photo) (CoHNA Canada - X)

After years of operating on the fringes, pro-Khalistan groups in Canada have clearly been emboldened by the Trudeau government’s stance that their anti-India campaign is kosher. It would appear that Trudeau, facing a challenge to his leadership from within his own party and battered by criticism about his government’s perceived failure to check Chinese interference in domestic politics, is willing to turn a blind eye to the activities of the pro-Khalistan elements in order to court what he believes is an important vote bank. But the Canadian side would do well to take a long hard look at the violence perpetrated by pro-Khalistan radicals in the past, which ranges from bombing an airliner to assassinating an Indian diplomat abroad.

The already frayed India-Canada relationship now threatens to slide further. A no less serious issue is the communalisation of the Indian Canadian community, where an attempt is being made to drive a wedge between people of two faiths. Such a move will have widespread ramifications not just for Canada, but also for India. The Canadian government needs to act speedily and in a transparent manner to stop such trends at the earliest. India’s diplomatic staff cannot be turned into objects of hate by sustained campaigns, nor can any place of worship be targeted for political reasons.