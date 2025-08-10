Choice should guide language policy for schools

The Tamil Nadu State Education Policy promises to “build an inclusive, equitable, resilient, and future-ready school education”. It has backed the intent with radical initiatives and necessary funds: The state budget (2024–25) has earmarked a total of ₹44,042 crore for school education, which is 13.7% of the total state expenditure, among the highest in the country. The state, which pioneered mid-day meals in schools, now offers breakfast as well. The outcomes reveal their impact: The gross enrolment ratio is close to or above 95% at the primary, upper primary and secondary levels, with the retention rate exceeding 97%. Outreach initiatives and infrastructure interventions such as digital classrooms and science labs have helped to augment learning outcomes, especially among students from disadvantaged communities and homes. The focussed investment in school education, similar to the trajectory followed by South East Asian countries, has helped Tamil Nadu emerge as an industrial powerhouse.

What, however, stands apart in this focussed push to improve educational standards is the government’s language policy. Tamil Nadu has argued for a two-language formula, fearing that the Centre’s backing for a three-language policy is merely a camouflage for Hindi imposition. Linguistic pride has been central to Tamil identity, and the Dravidian parties have historically been vigilant against attempts to privilege Hindi over other Indian languages. That said, the state needs to ask if it should reformulate its stand to offer more choices to its students. No language should be imposed on students; neither should a government limit the linguistic options available to students. And science, not political rhetoric and pride, must guide language policy. A rational policy could opt for a three-language policy — evidence suggests that children are quick to learn languages early. In the case of Tamil Nadu, the third language need not necessarily be Hindi; a bouquet of options, including other Dravidian languages and foreign languages, could be offered. A more liberal language policy will make Tamil Nadu’s progressive education policy even better.