e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / Chronicling the role of institutions | HT Editorial

Chronicling the role of institutions | HT Editorial

Pranab Mukherjee’s final memoir’s greater value — beyond the insights on parties and individuals — lies in its assessment of the institutions

editorials Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 20:21 IST
Hindustan Times
Mr Mukherjee, a long-term parliamentarian, noted the trend of parliamentary disruptions and wrote how “appalled” he was with the “callousness” with which disruptions were used
Mr Mukherjee, a long-term parliamentarian, noted the trend of parliamentary disruptions and wrote how “appalled” he was with the “callousness” with which disruptions were used(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

In his final memoir, The Presidential Years; 2012-2017, published posthumously this week, the late former president Pranab Mukherjee has candidly written of the decline of his former party, the Congress, and its political mismanagement in the final years in power. He has enumerated the strengths and weaknesses of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And he has given a glimpse of his own decision-making process — of advising the government privately, while being publicly supportive of it. And he has offered views on demonetisation — which he believed did not meet its objectives — and the Goods and Services Tax — which he saw as transformative.

The book’s value lies in the behind-the-scenes accounts the late President offers into conversations at the highest levels of the Indian State — as well as the engagement of India’s leadership with foreign interlocutors. But its greater value — beyond the insights on parties and individuals — lies in its assessment of the institutions.

Mr Mukherjee, a long-term parliamentarian, noted the trend of parliamentary disruptions and wrote how “appalled” he was with the “callousness” with which disruptions were used. This, he argued, ends up hurting the Opposition more because it loses its moral authority to question the government. The late president’s concerns on the subject must be internalised by all political actors at a time when the functioning of Parliament, for various reasons, has come under criticism. At the same time, Mr Mukherjee also warned against judicial excesses and the need to reform the appointment process of judges — once again, a key concern at a time when the role of the judiciary has come under criticism. Restoring institutional functioning is essential for democracy — that remains the key takeaway from the presidential memoir.

tags
top news
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
As snow blankets Kashmir, administration draws flak for slow response
As snow blankets Kashmir, administration draws flak for slow response
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
Trump bars US transactions with 8 Chinese apps. Here are other such bans
Trump bars US transactions with 8 Chinese apps. Here are other such bans
‘Not annoyed but…’: Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test
‘Not annoyed but…’: Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In