In J&K, time for dialogue

editorials

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 21:09 IST

In a candid interview to this newspaper earlier this week, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s former chief ministers, and National Conference (NC) leaders, Farooq and Omar Abdullah, spoke of the bitterness they personally felt after Parliament pushed through constitutional changes in J&K last year. The conversation was laced with anger at what they saw as a violation of a sovereign commitment by India by effectively revoking Article 370; hurt at how they were detained and put in the same basket as separatists even as they are viewed as India’s representatives in Srinagar; and determination to challenge the changes politically and legally.

To be sure, the NC’s record is not all clean. Sheikh Abdullah’s turn towards radicalism in the early 1950s jeopardised the project of integrating Kashmir with the rest of India. Despite repeated opportunities in power, the party was unable to win over the hearts and minds of people of J&K — which provided space for separatists. By almost portraying themselves as the only force standing between India and secession, the NC also extracted a wide range of political concessions from Delhi, with doubtful outcomes. But it is also true that the NC’s firm position in favour of India, right from 1948 onwards, has been an important element in adding legitimacy to India’s political and diplomatic case against Pakistan. The NC has lost hundreds of workers to terrorism because it defended the Indian flag. The Abdullah father-son duo have always participated in peaceful and democratic politics.

And that is why when they speak, New Delhi must listen and begin a wider process of engaging with Kashmir’s pro-India forces. The Centre will not bring back Article 370 — but by suggesting that they will fight this out in the Supreme Court, the Abdullahs are leaving room for a political dialogue that does not hinge on a resolution of this issue. By pointing to the apprehensions caused by the domicile law and the delimitation process, and the need for statehood, the NC is actually giving a roadmap to the central government on what needs to be revised. If the Centre releases other democratic leaders such as Mehbooba Mufti, begins a genuine dialogue, builds trust and addresses a part of the concerns of Kashmir’s political mainstream, there can be a meeting ground.