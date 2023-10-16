News / Editorials / In Telangana, a welfare battle

In Telangana, a welfare battle

ByHT Editorial
Oct 16, 2023 10:19 PM IST

BRS’s Telangana pitch promises subsidies, insurance, assistance for farmers. But politics has become welfare-plus now

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), originally the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), has been the unchallenged political force in Telangana since the state was formed in 2014. Its unquestioned dominance in the state emboldened its leader, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to stay equidistant from both the NDA and INDIA blocs and explore a third space for the BRS nationally. The party’s decision to drop Telangana from its name and opt for Bharat was part of its rebranding. However, the last few months have seen a dip in the party’s prospects, with the Congress, enthused by its Karnataka win, challenging its narrative in the state. Recently, the Congress held a rally in Hyderabad and promised six guarantees, all welfare initiatives, if voted to office.

BRS' unquestioned dominance in the state emboldened its leader, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to stay equidistant from both the NDA and INDIA blocs and explore a third space for the BRS nationally. (HT) PREMIUM
BRS' unquestioned dominance in the state emboldened its leader, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to stay equidistant from both the NDA and INDIA blocs and explore a third space for the BRS nationally. (HT)

The BRS manifesto, released on Sunday, is full of promises too. Its welfare basket has financial assistance ( 3,000 per month) for poor women, subsidised LPG cylinders, free life insurance for nearly 10 million poor families, a substantial increase in financial support to farmers, housing for the poor, new residential schools for children from poor families and other such. This is not surprising. Right from its inception, KCR had positioned the TRS as a welfarist party with a regional character. KCR’s role in securing the Telangana state allowed the TRS an early advantage that no other party could claim, but that the agenda has run its course and the party is now facing the heat of anti-incumbency and corruption. And even welfarism per se may no longer be a sufficient plank to sail through in elections. As aspirations grow, parties are being forced to make the welfare basket bigger — and it no longer guarantees electoral success.

The logic of electoral politics in many southern states has now become welfare-plus. Tamil Nadu has been a pioneer in this. Both the DMK and the AIADMK have competed to spread the social security net, offering rations and subsidised essential and non-essential goods to a large section of the population unmindful of the fiscal implications. But voters, aware that both sides believe in sops, have been scrupulous in punishing misgovernance, just like they did earlier this year in Karnataka (where too, manifestos were heavy on welfare initiatives). If a similar trend plays out in Telangana, the BRS will not have it easy.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out