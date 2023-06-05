Home / Editorials / India, US are firming up a counter to China

India, US are firming up a counter to China

ByHT Editorial
Jun 05, 2023 08:56 PM IST

Mr Singh and Mr Austin are paving the way for their respective bosses to take the relationship forward and build an effective counter response to China.

The visit of United States (US) defence secretary Lloyd Austin, who met his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, on Monday, sets the stage for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State visit to Washington DC later this month, an important event that will underscore India’s ability to deepen its relationship with the US even as it remains invested in other multilateral formations involving actors and nations bitterly opposed to each other. On the agenda will be critical and meaningful cooperation on a raft of issues, ranging from technology and defence procurement to ironing out visa glitches and delays, and containing China’s expansionism in the Indo-Pacific. 

Lloyd Austin's visit highlights how New Delhi and Washington DC have slowly but surely ramped up defence cooperation(AFP) PREMIUM
Lloyd Austin's visit highlights how New Delhi and Washington DC have slowly but surely ramped up defence cooperation(AFP)

The visit also highlights how New Delhi and Washington DC have slowly but surely ramped up defence cooperation. As this newspaper noted recently, the two countries have built intelligence-sharing channels and assessment capabilities to better identify and prepare for threats; developed access agreements for military logistics to support each other’s reach; and conducted regular military exercises to improve our capabilities and interoperability.

Of course, this bolstering of the relationship — especially in the realm of defence — comes against the backdrop of Beijing’s moves on its borders with India and in the Indo-Pacific. Mr Austin said as much during the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore over the weekend, when he vowed that Washington DC would not stand for any “coercion and bullying” of its allies and partners by China. By focussing on the nuts-and-bolts of the defence partnership, Mr Singh and Mr Austin have now paved the way for their respective bosses to take the relationship forward and build an effective counter response to China.

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium

Subscribe Now to continue reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajnath singh india new delhi defence secretary technology lloyd austin united states India + 6 more
rajnath singh india new delhi defence secretary technology lloyd austin united states India + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out