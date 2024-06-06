Listen to rumblings in the Punjab results

The general election results were declared two days before the 40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, which had left Punjab traumatised. The scars of militancy are hidden by the return of normalcy in public affairs. However, two poll outcomes should serve as a warning and, hopefully, make the political mainstream reflect on the restive state of Punjabi society, especially its youth. PREMIUM Independent candidate Amritpal Singh, 31, is the youngest candidate from Punjab to have won in this Lok Sabha elections. (ANI file)(HT_PRINT)

Among the 13 winners from Punjab are two independents, Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, who represent a radical stream in the polity. Amritpal Singh, a detenu charged under the National Security Act, has been trying to claim the legacy of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the preacher who became the face of militancy in Punjab. He won a five-cornered contest in Khadoor Sahib with a margin close to 200,000 votes. Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, son of Beant Singh, one of the assassins of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, defeated candidates from six parties to win the Faridkot seat with a margin of over 70,000 votes. It is evident that the electorate was spoilt for choices but preferred Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa.

It is welcome that the radical fringe wants to join the electoral mainstream. However, the big daddies of Punjab politics — the Congress, AAP, SAD and BJP — should probe the reasons behind the backing of the radical politicians. Clearly, there seems to be disquiet among sections of the population that the political mainstream is unable to address the state’s concerns. The AAP promised change, but its government is struggling to fulfil its promises. The discontent is not to be dismissed as signs of separatism or militancy, but it needs to be engaged with by the political mainstream and the root causes addressed by the State.

