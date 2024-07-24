Need for pragmatism, not ad hocism, on GM

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court delivered a split decision on the environmental release of indigenously developed genetically modified (GM) mustard but was unanimous on India’s need for a national policy on bio-safety protocols for genetically modified organisms. This should serve as yet another reminder to the government of the need for well-considered pragmatism on GM crops. A deep suspicion of GM crops has thrived in India alongside the rising need to turn to technological solutions, including genetic modification, to ensure agricultural productivity and nutrition security as the climate crisis unfolds. The government’s — present and past dispensations alike — hesitations have contributed the most to this. A farmer sprinkles fertiliser over crops at a rice field on the outskirts of Amritsar on July 23, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) (AFP)

To be sure, GM crops must be assessed for bio-safety and other impacts, and each prospect must reviewed carefully before being permitted. But this shouldn’t mean ad hocism in the overall approach towards the technology. To illustrate, even as Bt brinjal and other edible GM crops have not been approved in India, the country’s food safety regulator, in its reply to an RTI query last year, was unable to give a definitive answer on whether imported fresh produce sold in India was GM-free or not. A similar situation likely prevails for processed foods despite the regulator’s labelling norms, since establishing the provenance of ingredients such as plant-origin oils remains difficult.

The country needs a scientific approach to GM crops and food products, with a robust policy focussed on the rigour of monitoring and bio-safety assessment. The court has set a four-month timeline for the Union government to consult stakeholders including scientists, farmers, and state governments, and draft a national GM safety policy. It would serve the nation better to have the needed framework to ascertain safety rather than continuing with an on-paper GM-sceptic approach.