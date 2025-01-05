Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New pain points on China border

ByHT Editorial
Jan 05, 2025 08:47 PM IST

Mega dam on the Brahmaputra and new counties in occupied Ladakh can have a negative impact on bilateral ties

India’s decision to proceed cautiously in ongoing efforts to normalise ties with China is understandable in the light of recent worrisome developments, including Beijing’s green-lighting of what will become the world’s largest hydropower dam on the upper reaches of the Brahmaputra, and the creation of two counties in occupied regions of the Union territory of Ladakh. Both moves come a little more than two months after Delhi and Beijing reached an understanding on the disengagement of forces along the Line of Actual Control as part of the process of ending the military standoff that began early 2020. Throughout this process, the Chinese side has sought to create an impression that things are back to normal between the two countries and the border issue should be put in its “appropriate place” while relations are taken forward in other spheres, primarily trade and business.

India must remain as clear-eyed as it is being in its approach to the rapprochement with China (AFP/Indian Army)
India must remain as clear-eyed as it is being in its approach to the rapprochement with China (AFP/Indian Army)

The Indian side contends that the resolution of the face-off in the Ladakh sector remains a “work in progress”, and China’s recent moves may only complicate this process. China’s plan to build a $137-billion dam on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo in the ecologically fragile Tibetan plateau is certain to have tremendous implications for millions of people in the lower riparian States of Bangladesh and India. This is the reason why New Delhi emphasised the need for transparency and consultations with downstream countries while conveying its concerns over the mega dam project to Beijing. It isn’t enough for a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson to claim the project won’t negatively impact other regions, especially at a time when ecological experts have questioned the viability and impact of such massive hydropower dams and the climate crisis has impacted flows of cross-border rivers.

India’s protest over the two new counties created by China that include occupied regions of Ladakh is linked to lingering concerns about the resolution of the overall border issue. The two sides have failed to make major progress in the Ladakh sector after decades of negotiations and the Chinese side still doesn’t seem to be showing appreciation for India’s sensitivities. All of these moves come against the backdrop of China’s unrelenting military modernisation, including the launch of a new naval assault vessel and new stealth combat jets. India must remain as clear-eyed as it is being in its approach to the rapprochement with China and proceed with abundant caution while deciding on the next steps in the bilateral relationship.

Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On