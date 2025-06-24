New paradigm in India-Canada ties

The commemoration of the bombing of Air India flight 182 jointly by India, Canada and Ireland for the first time on the 40th anniversary of the tragedy that claimed 329 lives is an important moment in recognising the international character of terrorism, and the need for a global response to the problem. It is significant that India sent a delegation to the event in Ireland led by Union minister Hardeep Puri, who emphasised the need for deeper cooperation with Canada to counter extremism and terrorism. While India and Canada must surely focus on trade and investment to give a boost to bilateral relations there must be a substantive dialogue on security issues of concern to both sides, including the threat posed by cross-border, ideology-driven terrorism. (AP)

Over the past four decades, Canada largely treated what was the worst act of aviation terrorism till the 9/11 attacks in the US as an incident to be mourned by India, though a majority of the fliers were Canadian citizens of Indian-origin. Most of those involved in the carnage got away because of a botched investigation by Canadian authorities. The recent past has made Canada reckon with the downing of Air India flight 182 as a tragic moment and a violent act against its own citizens, and thereby, its sovereignty. That is a powerful foundation that can be used by Ottawa during its ongoing reset of its relations with New Delhi, with a beginning having been made through the recent meeting of prime ministers of the two countries. While India and Canada must surely focus on trade, investment, supply chains and technology to give a boost to bilateral relations taken to a low point by the row over the killing of a Khalistani activist, there must be a substantive dialogue on security issues of concern to both sides, including the threat posed by cross-border, ideology-driven terrorism.