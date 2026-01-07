Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot spent the holiday season generating sexualised deepfakes of women and children on X, the social media platform he owns. Users discovered they could tag @Grok directly on photos uploaded by users to prompt the AI with requests like “remove her clothes” or “put her in a bikini”. The results appeared instantly in public feeds, viewable by millions. Among the victims: 14-year-old Stranger Things actor Nell Fisher and Ashley St. Clair, mother of one of Musk’s children. Regulators moved swiftly. India issued an ultimatum demanding system changes, the EU launched urgent investigations, the UK warned of compliance probes and France opened a criminal case citing child pornography generation. Musk initially made light of the scandal, posting Grok-generated images of himself and a toaster in bikinis, calling it “way funnier” than other AI memes. When reporters sought comment, xAI sent an automated reply: “Legacy Media Lies”. Only later did Musk post that users creating illegal content would “suffer the same consequences” as those uploading it — a threat that rang hollow when Grok continued churning out sexualised versions of women’s photos without consent through Wednesday. For many who have closely followed Twitter’s transformation into X after Musk took over, the developments track a steady abandonment of social and moral responsibilities. (AP)

For many who have closely followed Twitter’s transformation into X after Musk took over, the developments track a steady abandonment of social and moral responsibilities. Musk dissolved Twitter’s content safety teams in 2022 and fired the vast majority of engineers working on child exploitation. What followed was an unbridled proliferation of hate, gore and pornography — content that caters to the basest instincts. Today, Grok even sells unrestricted access through “Spicy Mode”, a paid tier that positions the platform as an “uncensored” alternative to competitors.

X and its subsidiaries haven’t accidentally become systems that generate material preying on women and children. They’re deliberately optimised for engagement and revenue above all else. Here, the scandal exposes something darker than negligent engineering: A system built to cater to the insatiable demand for non-consensual sexualisation of women. The perverse incentives work on both levels — economic and literal. The question isn’t whether X can fix Grok’s safeguards. It’s whether the business model that made this crisis inevitable will face consequences severe enough to make such economics costly. Right now, nothing in Grok’s popularity suggests the market is punishing X for enabling sexual harassment at scale. That’s the real perversion. Regulators must force platforms to internalise the costs of these failures through penalties that exceed the profits. The town square belongs to the townsfolk, whether virtual or physical — and X needs reminding that no business model trumps the law.