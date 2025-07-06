Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Return of the native

ByHT Editorial
Updated on: Jul 06, 2025 10:18 PM IST

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray reunited at a Mumbai rally, hinting at an alliance to revive nativist politics against the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

Estranged Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, came together at a rally in Mumbai on Saturday that was organised to celebrate the Opposition’s successful pushback against the Mahayuti government’s attempt to introduce Hindi in primary classes in Maharashtra and promised to revive the nativist political plank on which Bal Thackeray had founded the Shiv Sena in 1966. While Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) hinted at an alliance with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming local bodies election in the state, the latter was silent on the matter. The leadership of the BJP-led Mahayuti described Uddhav Thackeray as “greedy for power” but spared Raj Thackeray of any criticism, suggesting that the political churn in the state is not yet over.

The big question is if the nativist agenda of the Shiv Sena and MNS can counter the appeal of BJP’s Hindutva, which, the assembly election results suggest, has pan-state support in Maharashtra (ANI) PREMIUM
The big question is if the nativist agenda of the Shiv Sena and MNS can counter the appeal of BJP’s Hindutva, which, the assembly election results suggest, has pan-state support in Maharashtra (ANI)

A Thackeray reunion could influence politics in Maharashtra in multiple ways. One, it can reshape the political ground in Mumbai and other urban pockets such as Nashik and Thane, where the Shiv Sena has historically held sway. The Shiv Sena (UBT) is facing an existential crisis after the Eknath Shinde faction (now recognised as the Shiv Sena) did well in the last assembly polls and won over most of the second-rung leaders. Two, a common front of Sena (UBT) and MNS on an aggressive platform of native identity can complicate equations within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA): The Congress, the largest constituent of MVA, has already expressed reservations about the MNS, and its senior leaders were not present at the Saturday rally. This is not surprising since endorsement of nativist politics, which has expressed itself as violence against migrants in the past few days, can be counterproductive, especially in Bihar, where assembly elections are due later this year.

Politically, three strands are likely to be in play in the short term in Maharashtra. One, the Hindutva politics of the BJP; two, the nativist politics of the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS; and three, a broad secular bloc under the Congress and the NCP. The big question is if the nativist agenda can counter the appeal of Hindutva, which, the assembly election results suggest, has pan-state support in Maharashtra. Aggressive mobilisation over language and identity has limited electoral traction now — it could not help the Shiv Sena win Maharashtra (except in alliance with the BJP) even in the heyday of Bal Thackeray. It can potentially polarise the vote, but the demography of a city such as Mumbai is such that a pro-Marathi agenda may result in a counter-polarisation of non-Maharashtrian voters, who are as significant a constituency as the Marathi voters (and traditional supporters of the BJP, mostly). But for the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, the immediate consideration is to reclaim the legacy of Bal Thackeray and establish primacy at least in the resource-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The Saturday rally was the first step towards that goal.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editorials / Return of the native
All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On