Home / Editorials / Social morality can’t dictate dignity, rights

Social morality can’t dictate dignity, rights

editorials
Updated on Dec 21, 2022 07:12 AM IST

Mr Modi’s arguments are standard conservative talking points. But as courts and legislatures across the world have rightly observed, such a stand cannot violate an individual’s rights to a life of dignity

It’s true that legalising same-sex marriages will cause a ripple in society, and therefore vigorous and informed debates are necessary (REUTERS) PREMIUM
It’s true that legalising same-sex marriages will cause a ripple in society, and therefore vigorous and informed debates are necessary (REUTERS)
ByHT Editorial

Across the globe, the journey from decriminalisation of homosexuality to formal recognition of same-sex marriages has been arduous and spanned decades. In India, in contrast, the transition has been swift. In 2018, the Supreme Court freed homosexuality from the fetters of criminality. By 2021, same-sex couples had approached high courts, arguing that denying their union State sanction was a violation of their constitutional rights. The top court has now taken up petitions by two same-sex couples and asked the government for a response. On Monday, the issue found its way into Parliament when Bharatiya Janata Party member Sushil Modi spoke out against it. Voicing his opposition to same-sex marriages, Mr Modi said legalising such relationships will upend the “delicate balance” of personal laws. More significantly, the member said “two judges” shouldn’t decide on the matter, and called for a debate in Parliament.

Mr Modi’s arguments are standard conservative talking points. But as courts and legislatures across the world have rightly observed, such a stand cannot violate an individual’s rights to a life of dignity. It’s true that legalising same-sex marriages will cause a ripple in society, and therefore vigorous and informed debates are necessary. But it’s also true that no progressive legislation will have the sanction of the majority, which, by its nature, is wary of change. The civil rights proclamation or granting the women the right to vote in the West, and modernising marriage and inheritance laws, or striking down statutes that discriminate against women are united by the fact that they all went against the grain of prevailing social morality, which cannot be allowed to wield a veto on individual dignity.

This winter season, get Flat 20% Off on Annual Subscription Plans

Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access with HT Premium
Grab the Offer Now
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out