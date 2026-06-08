The national capital’s struggle for water

Delhi’s water crisis has now entered its third week. The problem has reached such levels that excavators have been pressed into service, digging into the Yamuna to draw pooled water to two treatment plants. The river has fallen five feet below normal; the plants are running at 15-40% below capacity, and residents in many localities are queuing up at 4am for tanker-delivered buckets. Every summer the Yamuna falls and every summer the same plants struggle. What is changing, slowly, is the upstream supply. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

At the heart of the problem is a demand-supply mismatch. During a punishing summer, the city needs 1,250 million gallons of water daily but gets 250 mgd less. A 20% shortfall is bad, but it is made worse by ailing infrastructure and shoddy design which leaves colonies at the tail end of the distribution system without water for days; many who do get supply report taps running brown as corroded pipes pull in sewage.

The crisis is not new. Every summer the Yamuna falls and every summer the same plants struggle. What is changing, slowly, is the upstream supply: The river is already knee-high rivulets across exposed sand beds, earlier and lower than in previous years. And each year, more colonies are feeling the pinch. The Yamuna is being depleted and polluted.

With the monsoon forecast at 90% of its long-period average — with a 60% chance of a deficient season — and the climate crisis only expected to sap rivers further, there is little prospect of any natural reprieve. This pattern, too, is not new: The crisis rests on environmental providence. When rains arrive, Delhi’s attention turns to waterlogging; when they recede, to winter smog. The underlying failures of each problem remain unaddressed, surfacing only when the next crisis arrives — summer, monsoon or winter. That India’s most prestigious urban centre has become unsustainable for its 22 million people is a fact acknowledged in every crisis and remembered in none.