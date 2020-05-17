e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / Where the relief and stimulus package falls short

Where the relief and stimulus package falls short

It will not help individuals and businesses deal with the crisis

editorials Updated: May 17, 2020 17:46 IST
Hindustan Times
The need of the hour was money in hand, or simply, cash. It’s the reason the $2 trillion stimulus package announced by United States, at 10% of GDP which is almost the same proportion as India’s (the ₹20 lakh crore works out to a little less than 10% of India’s GDP) is a good benchmark
The need of the hour was money in hand, or simply, cash. It’s the reason the $2 trillion stimulus package announced by United States, at 10% of GDP which is almost the same proportion as India’s (the ₹20 lakh crore works out to a little less than 10% of India’s GDP) is a good benchmark(REUTERS)
         

Sunday saw the announcement of the final instalment of India’s ₹20 lakh crore relief-and-stimulus package to provide succour to individuals and businesses hit hard by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the lockdown, and to revive an economy that will shrink this year — by as much as 5.2%, according to one estimate.

The need of the hour was money in hand. It’s the reason the $2-trillion stimulus package announced by the United States (US), at 10% of GDP which is almost the same proportion as India’s (the ₹20 lakh crore works out to a little less than 10% of India’s GDP), is a good benchmark. Almost $600 billion of the $2 trillion is payments to individuals, and leaving aside the unemployment benefits and the forgiving of student loans, an estimated $300 billion in cash was part of the pot. Another $340billion was targeted at state and local governments, much of it for their Covid-19 response. On top of this $2 trillion CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economy Security) package was roughly another $800 billion in emergency fiscal measures and $4 billion in monetary measures. It isn’t just the US; even the United Kingdom’s package has a significant fiscal component — including wage support for self-employed and salaried (but furloughed) employees for three months (up to as much as £2,500 a month).

Interestingly, many in the US believe that more is needed. To be sure, the US has been ravaged by the pandemic. India is relatively better off. Even if that were to be factored in, the fiscal cost of India’s package is just around a tenth of the ₹20 lakh crore. There haven’t been substantial cash handouts, especially to the middle-class (which got no cash), even though it holds the key to reviving discretionary spending. There hasn’t been either income support or wage protection for businesses, and this could result in a wave of layoffs across India Inc, further depressing birth sentiment and demand. Nor has there been any cash directed at the states, although the Centre has pointed out that they have so far borrowed only 14% of the amount they are authorised to (most states are chary about borrowing because their revenue has taken a hit). To be sure, the package has included a flurry of announcements on reforms, including some radical ones. Some of these were previously announced but not implemented; but others are new, and welcome. However, these are unlikely to immediately improve the financial situation of both individuals and companies — which is what the primary aim of any stimulus package should be.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In