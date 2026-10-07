A rate hike beckons but what else | Number Theory

Movements in CPI do not capture the gravity of the inflation challenge facing the economy

India’s inflation targeting framework mandates RBI to keep inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 4% within a 2% band. Headline CPI crossed RBI’s target in June and has continued to stay above it. The latest available inflation reading for August was 4.8%. MPC’s August forecasts expect inflation to stay above the 4 percent park in the foreseeable future with projections for the quarters ending September , December, March 2027 and June 2027 being 4.7%, 5.9%, 5.5% and 5.3% respectively. They might see an upward revision in today’s forecasts. The existing and imminent inflation problem is however more serious than what the CPI based index suggests. This is primarily because of the oil shock due to the ongoing war in West Asia. The impact shows in other important variables such as crude oil price and even the Wholesale Price index which is growing at double digits. While part of the CPI based inflation being more benign than WPI story is fuel retailers not passing on the full impact of crude oil price hike to Indian consumers, part of it is also a more general transmission mechanism which takes time for increased input-prices to be passed on to consumers. “Concerns about more generalized inflation have risen, especially because the economy has witnessed a strong cyclical uptick on the back of the fiscal, monetary and regulatory stimulus of 2025. Importantly, events in the Middle East have not dented that recovery. In an environment where demand has picked up, concerns that producers will be more emboldened to pass on higher input prices have only increased”, JP Morgan Chief India Economist Sajjid Chinoy wrote in a research note issued on October 5.