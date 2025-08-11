Can India preserve its multipolarity? | Number Theory

Both the Indian government and public opinion have not seen relations with the US and Russia as an either-or choice
Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on India were bad enough for bilateral ties, but the US president has made it worse with an additional 25% on account of India’s oil purchases from Russia, which Trump now sees as the aggressor in the Ukraine war. Both the Indian government and public opinion have not seen relations with the US and Russia as an either-or choice. Here are three charts that explain this argument.