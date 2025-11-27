Search
Thu, Nov 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Counting volcanoes around the world | Number Theory

ByAbhishek Jha
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 08:34 am IST

.

Indians generally do not care much about volcanoes. And for good reason. There are only two of them in India and none on the mainland. But when the eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia on November 23 sent an ash cloud to India – it did create some disruption to air traffic – volcanoes did grab our attention. This makes it worthy to do understand the world’s volcanoes and the world of volcanoes. Data compiled by the Global Volcanism Program (GVP) run by the Smithsonian Institution is useful here.

A satellite image shows ash rising from the eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia on Sunday. (NASA handout via Reuters)
A satellite image shows ash rising from the eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia on Sunday. (NASA handout via Reuters)
Counting volcanoes around the world
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / Counting volcanoes around the world | Number Theory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On