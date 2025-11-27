Counting volcanoes around the world | Number Theory
Nov 27, 2025
Indians generally do not care much about volcanoes. And for good reason. There are only two of them in India and none on the mainland. But when the eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia on November 23 sent an ash cloud to India – it did create some disruption to air traffic – volcanoes did grab our attention. This makes it worthy to do understand the world’s volcanoes and the world of volcanoes. Data compiled by the Global Volcanism Program (GVP) run by the Smithsonian Institution is useful here.
Counting volcanoes around the world
