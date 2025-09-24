Demographic ghosts dominate Assam’s politics – Part 1 | Number Theory

Before Assam united in grief over the death of singer Zubeen Garg, its political discourse had reached a nadir of sorts in communal polarisation. The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put out an AI generated video on the microblogging website X (formerly Twitter), portraying a demographic takeover of the state by Muslims, and claimed to be fighting against this perceived trend. While the video justifiably generated outrage, it is important to understand the wider context behind this kind of politics. This two-part series will seek to do that. The first part will give basic demographic statistics about Assam and the second part will discuss the political dynamics in Assam’s recent past when the BJP became a dominant party in the state.

