Number Theory: NW states stare at more rain due to climate crisis

North-western India is one of the regions which has a big rain surplus this monsoon season. Higher rainfall in this region is in line with long-term trends. Why is this happening?

A paper by Ligin Joseph from University of Southampton and others published in Geophysical Research Letters last month shows that this is because of a complex change of meteorological factors triggered by global warming where the latter has played an indirect role in changing wind patterns which in turn have affected rainfall. Here is a summary of what exactly is happening.