Has debt decoupled from development in India? | Number Theory

…And there was a striking decoupling in the bank credit story a few years ago

Historically, personal loans were not the mainstay of bank credit in India. Total outstanding personal loans were 70% of credit to industry in April 2007, the first month for which we have industry-wise credit data in the CMIE database. This number fell consistently to reach a minimum of around 39% in mid-2013 and then reversed its trend. It crossed 100% in November 2020 and reached its maximum value in May 2025. The latest (December 2025) value is not far from the maximum. The numbers tell a larger macroeconomic story: industry started losing credit share from a period seen as the beginning of the twin balance sheet crisis in the Indian economy where both banks and corporates had bad loans on their books thereby killing credit growth and investment. While bank balance sheets have more than recuperated, industry has continued to deleverage rather than increase credit or investment. The problem, essentially, is at the level of big industry and it is unlikely that bank credit has been replaced by other sources such as bond markets. A December 2025 NITI Aayog report on corporate bond markets in India confirms this. “Currently, Indian corporates remain heavily reliant on bank credit, which increases systemic risk and limits access for underserved sectors”, the report said while giving data which shows that growth of outstanding debt in corporate bonds had been falling between 2014-15 and 2023-24.