How Modi, at 75, stacks up against India's other PMs | Number Theory
Updated on: Sept 17, 2025 02:36 am IST
.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 today. By the time his current term ends in May 2029, he will be almost 79. Whether he will seek another term is a question best left unanswered for now, even though many senior BJP leaders have said that he will. How does Modi compare with other PMs in terms of age?
Modi is in the middle of the pack of India’s prime ministers when it comes to age while assuming office
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / How Modi, at 75, stacks up against India's other PMs | Number Theory
SHARE
Copy