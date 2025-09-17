Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
How Modi, at 75, stacks up against India's other PMs | Number Theory

ByNishant Ranjan, Roshan Kishore
Updated on: Sept 17, 2025 02:36 am IST

.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 today. By the time his current term ends in May 2029, he will be almost 79. Whether he will seek another term is a question best left unanswered for now, even though many senior BJP leaders have said that he will. How does Modi compare with other PMs in terms of age?

PM Narendra Modi is only the second prime minister, after Jawaharlal Nehru, to begin his stint in parliament as the prime minister.(REUTERS FILE PHOTO)
PM Narendra Modi is only the second prime minister, after Jawaharlal Nehru, to begin his stint in parliament as the prime minister.(REUTERS FILE PHOTO)
Modi is in the middle of the pack of India’s prime ministers when it comes to age while assuming office
How Modi, at 75, stacks up against India's other PMs | Number Theory
