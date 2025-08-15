Indian migrants' problem of document transfers | Number Theory
ByAbhishek Jha
Updated on: Aug 15, 2025 12:50 pm IST
The National Statistics Office (NSO) conducted a survey in 2020 that can help us answer this question
The run-up to India’s 79th Independence Day has been mired in debates around citizenship and voting rights. The ongoing debate around Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and controversies and claims and counterclaims about (West) Bengali migrant workers being dubbed Bangladeshis has also brought to fore questions about whether or not people being probed have enough documents. Another story in these pages earlier this week, looked at linguistic diasporas inside and outside India.