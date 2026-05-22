Is the war's energy shock shifting gears in India now? | Number Theory
Can the Indian economy, if global supplies do not normalise, maintain this uneasy equilibrium? We will know soon.
Next week marks three months since the beginning of the ongoing war in West Asia and the near-halt of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Thanks to US President Donald Trump’s jawboning of the petroleum market – he keeps talking about a deal with Iran to end the war – futures prices are still not very high. Many analysts, however, believe that a physical shortage of crude oil and other supplies will start manifesting in coming weeks as almost all pre-war shipments stuck in the Strait of Hormuz have sailed, likely landed and major countries have finished their inventory run-downs. For example, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that US total crude inventories had their largest weekly fall last week since 1982, the earliest period for which data is available.
What does all this entail for India? Anecdotal reports about fuel stations running dry across states seem to be increasing in frequency. To be sure, these are still anecdotal reports and one must wait for May’s consumption data before jumping to conclusions about a big supply-squeeze. But it is useful to look at consumption, import and price data until April to juxtapose where things stand in May.