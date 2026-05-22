Is the war's energy shock shifting gears in India now? | Number Theory

Next week marks three months since the beginning of the ongoing war in West Asia and the near-halt of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Thanks to US President Donald Trump’s jawboning of the petroleum market – he keeps talking about a deal with Iran to end the war – futures prices are still not very high. Many analysts, however, believe that a physical shortage of crude oil and other supplies will start manifesting in coming weeks as almost all pre-war shipments stuck in the Strait of Hormuz have sailed, likely landed and major countries have finished their inventory run-downs. For example, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that US total crude inventories had their largest weekly fall last week since 1982, the earliest period for which data is available.

Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Symi, carrying approx 20,000 tonnes of LPG, arrives at the Kandla Port in Kutch.(DPA Kandla)