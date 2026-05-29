Is there such a thing as a Chinese FDI gravy train? | Number Theory

Chinese FDI does not settle the China import bill

HT looked at countries where Chinese FDI saw a surge and asked a simple question: did their trade balance with China improve or worsen afterwards? The analysis used countries for which official data on China’s country-wise FDI could be matched with import and export data from UN Comtrade. Major routing centres such as Hong Kong and the Virgin Islands were excluded. A surge-year was counted only when Chinese FDI crossed $1 billion and was at least twice the previous three-year average. HT then compared their trade balance with China for three periods: the three years before the surge, the first three years after it, and 2022-24. Data shows that Vietnam’s deficit with China widened from an average of $18.6 billion before the surge to $39.7 billion in 2022-24. But Vietnam’s total exports to the world more than doubled from an average of $140.5 billion before the surge to $289.9 billion in 2022-24. Indonesia’s total exports also rose, from $157.4 billion to $246 billion, and it moved into surplus with China, helped by primary commodities. Others were squeezed harder. South Korea’s total exports fell from $564.9 billion to $440.4 billion, while it flipped from a surplus with China to a deficit. Germany’s total exports also slipped, even as its China deficit widened sharply. In short, Chinese FDI can build factories, but does not necessarily lead to higher exports.