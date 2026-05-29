Is there such a thing as a Chinese FDI gravy train? | Number Theory
Is Chinese capital a risk to be kept out, or a tool that can reduce dependence on Chinese goods and kill two birds with the same stone?
Updated on: May 29, 2026 8:25 AM IST
India needs more capital flows now more than ever. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is an important component of this imperative. Can being more liberal towards Chinese FDI solve this challenge? India’s partial easing of Press Note 3 (PN3) regulations earlier this year has reopened this debate. Is Chinese capital a risk to be kept out, or a tool that can reduce dependence on Chinese goods and kill two birds with the same stone: higher capital flows and lower trade deficit? Here is what the data shows.
Is there such a thing as a Chinese FDI gravy train?
- China’s outbound FDI has seen a big increase in the recent pastChina’s outbound FDI flows rose from $26.5 billion in 2007 to $192.2 billion in 2024. Inbound FDI has risen much more slowly, from $83.5 billion to $116.2 billion over the same period. Put differently, China received more than three times as much FDI as it sent abroad in 2007. By 2024, it was sending out around 1.7 times as much as it received. To be sure, not all of China’s outbound is actual productive investment. In 2024, Hong Kong alone accounted for 61% of China’s overseas investment stock, which points less towards factories in the city-state and more towards financial plumbing. But the larger point is that China is no longer just the workshop that absorbs global capital but is now a major global investor on its own.
- And Chinese FDI is not just about re-routing capitalChina’s outward capital is no longer just a balance-sheet story. The biggest overseas stock is still in leasing and business services, at $968 billion in 2024, where holding structures make the destination map murky. But the more telling numbers are in sectors that shape production. China’s overseas investment stock in IT and software went up from just $1.7 billion in 2008 to $398 billion in 2024. In wholesale and retail, it went from $30 billion to $384 billion; in manufacturing it went up from $9.7 billion to $339 billion, and in mining, it went from $23 billion to $249 billion. A 2024 EU brief captures this larger shift saying China has moved “from a capital importer to a capital exporter” in greenfield investment. This leads to a larger question, when Chinese money enters an economy, does it help build capacity, or does it make dependence on China harder to escape?
- Chinese FDI does not settle the China import billHT looked at countries where Chinese FDI saw a surge and asked a simple question: did their trade balance with China improve or worsen afterwards? The analysis used countries for which official data on China’s country-wise FDI could be matched with import and export data from UN Comtrade. Major routing centres such as Hong Kong and the Virgin Islands were excluded. A surge-year was counted only when Chinese FDI crossed $1 billion and was at least twice the previous three-year average. HT then compared their trade balance with China for three periods: the three years before the surge, the first three years after it, and 2022-24. Data shows that Vietnam’s deficit with China widened from an average of $18.6 billion before the surge to $39.7 billion in 2022-24. But Vietnam’s total exports to the world more than doubled from an average of $140.5 billion before the surge to $289.9 billion in 2022-24. Indonesia’s total exports also rose, from $157.4 billion to $246 billion, and it moved into surplus with China, helped by primary commodities. Others were squeezed harder. South Korea’s total exports fell from $564.9 billion to $440.4 billion, while it flipped from a surplus with China to a deficit. Germany’s total exports also slipped, even as its China deficit widened sharply. In short, Chinese FDI can build factories, but does not necessarily lead to higher exports.
- India kept out the capital, not the dependencePN3 regulations, introduced in 2020, kept Chinese investment in India under tight watch. The latest amendments soften that wall partly and numbers show why the rethink happened. FDI from China into India added up to just $128 million between 2020-21 and 2024-25, the period after PN3 restrictions. That was less than half a day of India’s imports from China in 2024-25. The trade deficit, meanwhile, widened from $43.8 billion in 2020-21 to more than $112 billion by 2025-26. The bet behind PN3 amendments is that some of that import dependence could be turned into production without further importing the dependence itself. The experience of other countries shows that Chinese FDI is only a necessary and not a sufficient condition for boosting exports. The latter is something India tried via the China+1 route and halting Chinese FDI; it is now trying it with Chinese FDI. What India needs to get right is more than the nationality of incoming FDI.
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