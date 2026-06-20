Muslim representation and political parties in India | Number Theory

More interesting is the temporal churn in Muslim representation across parties

The fact that overall representation of Muslim MLAs and MPs is broadly stable across time in India does not mean that the relation between Muslims and politics has been stagnant. This is best seen in the party-wise composition of India’s Muslim MLAs and MPs across different phases of politics in India. The most commonly used classification of political epochs in post-independence India is the party-system categorization which is inspired by the concept of the Congress system of political scientist Rajni Kothari. Indian politics, as of now, can be divided into four party systems. The first (1952-66) captures the era of absolute dominance of the Congress. The second (1967-88) captures Congress still being strong in the Centre but getting weakened in the states. The third (1989-2013) captures the era of coalition politics even at the Centre. The fourth (2014 onwards) is the era where the BJP has emerged as the dominant national party. The Congress’s share in India’s Muslim MLAs and MPs was the highest in the First Party System and has been falling steadily since . The socialists and communists saw their shares peak under the Third Party System. The Fourth Party System has seen a majority of Muslim MLA/MPs come from other parties, which apart from the BJP also exclude the Congress, socialists and communists. The top three parties in this category are the Trinamool Congress, Indian Union Muslim League and the National Conference.