Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: A peek inside India’s informal economy – I

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Mar 05, 2025 08:29 AM IST

.

The GDP numbers released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday raise an intriguing question. The Indian economy grew at 9.2% in the fiscal year 2023-24, yet the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost more than 20% of its seats in the Lok Sabha in the 2024 general elections. Why did high economic growth – 9.2% is pretty good by any standard – not translate into political traction for an incumbent?

Shoppers crowd a textile store in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
Shoppers crowd a textile store in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
A peek inside India’s informal economy – I
rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
See More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On