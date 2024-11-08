Number Theory: An educational explanation of Sino-Indian economic divergence - 2

The first part of this series underlined the role of manufacturing in the economic divergence between the Chinese and Indian economies. What explains India’s failure to give a comparable boost to its manufacturing activity? This is where a recently published paper by economists Nitin Kumar Bharti and Li Yang offers an extremely interesting answer, namely, the difference in educational policies of China and India over the last 120 years. These findings are based on a unique dataset on educational statistics which has been prepared by the authors. Here are four charts which will put their argument in context.

This is the second of a two-part series on the role of education in Sino-Indian economic divergence(ANI)