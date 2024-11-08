Number Theory: An educational explanation of Sino-Indian economic divergence - I

India, currently the world’s fifth largest economy, will become the world’s third largest economy in a few years. While India has climbed five ranks on global GDP rankings in the past ten years, moving up from third position will take some doing for it will mean overtaking China, whose GDP is five times that of India in current dollar terms. The economic rise of China and India and the divergence between the two is one of the biggest economic stories of the post second world war period.

This is the first of a two-part series on role of education in Sino-Indian economic divergence. The 2nd part will use the findings from a recently published paper to link educational divergence between China and India to economic divergence.(REUTERS FILE PHOTO)