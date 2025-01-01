Menu Explore
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
Number Theory: As 2025 begins, a look at India’s demographics

ByAbhishek Jha
Jan 01, 2025 09:13 AM IST

On the first day of 2025, it is worthwhile to underline that it has been four years since India should have had a decadal census, and this year may finally end the crucial data drought. Meanwhile, according to the UN’s population projections, India has been the most populous country in the world since 2023, and has added 189.7 million people between 2011 (when the last census took place) and 2024.

