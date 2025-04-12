Number Theory: Can BJP-AIADMK alliance win in Tamil Nadu?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has changed its strategy in Tamil Nadu, India’s fifth most important state in terms of Lok Sabha seats. It has changed its leadership in the state and revived its alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). What has led to a change in the BJP’s strategy in the state? Can a BJP-AIADMK alliance win Tamil Nadu where elections are due in 2026? Here are four charts which answer this question.

Union home minister Amit Shah with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai and others during a press conference, in Chennai, on Friday. (PTI)