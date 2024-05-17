 Number Theory: Can BJP pull off a massive win in Uttar Pradesh again? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: Can BJP pull off a massive win in Uttar Pradesh again?

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
May 17, 2024 08:55 AM IST

Every election is a new test, and opposition alliances have been shifting continuously in Uttar Pradesh since 2014.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has won every election in Uttar Pradesh since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Even a coming together of the two biggest regional parties, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections could not prevent it from winning 80% of the seats. There is no SP-BSP alliance in the state this time. Even the SP’s smaller allies have left it to join the BJP, and it is fighting the polls with just Congress as an ally. Does this make the Uttar Pradesh contest a walkover for the BJP? Every election is a new test, and opposition alliances have been shifting continuously in Uttar Pradesh since 2014, but here four questions based on past statistics that can help us understand the 2024 contest in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi. (ANI Photo)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

News / Editors Pick / Number Theory: Can BJP pull off a massive win in Uttar Pradesh again?

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On