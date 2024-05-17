Number Theory: Can BJP pull off a massive win in Uttar Pradesh again?

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has won every election in Uttar Pradesh since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Even a coming together of the two biggest regional parties, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections could not prevent it from winning 80% of the seats. There is no SP-BSP alliance in the state this time. Even the SP’s smaller allies have left it to join the BJP, and it is fighting the polls with just Congress as an ally. Does this make the Uttar Pradesh contest a walkover for the BJP? Every election is a new test, and opposition alliances have been shifting continuously in Uttar Pradesh since 2014, but here four questions based on past statistics that can help us understand the 2024 contest in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi. (ANI Photo)