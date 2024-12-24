Number Theory: Celebrating Md Rafi's Bollywood discography

Today marks the 100th birth anniversary of Mohammed Rafi, one of India’s finest and most prolific playback singers. In a career spanning nearly four decades, he sang in a number of languages. While there is no comprehensive catalogue of all the songs recorded by him, Hindi Geetmala, an online repository of Hindi songs, has a catalogue of over 4,000 songs recorded by the late singer. Here is a look at the 4,436 songs he recorded for Bollywood films.

Legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. (HT File Photo)