Number Theory: How has India done in ensuring social and economic justice?

The winter session of Parliament ended with a big fight between the treasury and Opposition benches on the issue of their contribution to the legacy of BR Ambedkar, India’s biggest social emancipator and one of the key architects of the Constitution, and whether home minister Amit Shah spoke disrespectfully about him in his speech in the Rajya Sabha. On the penultimate day of the session, the fight took a completely different turn, with the BJP and the Congress accusing each other of assault inside the Parliament premises.

A 125-ft tall Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada. (HT Photo)