Number Theory: Is this an unusually warm October?

“Statistically no, but anecdotally yes,” is the short answer to the question. The longer answer is that because large parts of India saw an unusually rainy and hence not-so-warm September, even a return to otherwise usual temperatures in October might feel warmer than usual to people in large parts of northern, central, and peninsular India. Here are four charts which explain this in detail.
