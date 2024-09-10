Number Theory: Israel, its economy, polity and demography decoded

Israel, the 'Jewish homeland' surrounded by Arab nations, has engaged in numerous conflicts with its neighbours throughout its history. The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has already resulted in the death of more than 40,000 Palestinians (most of them civilians) and 1,200 Israelis since October 2023. Despite its many conflicts, Israel has managed to position itself as a one of the strongest economic and military power over the years. Here are four key data points which tell us how Israel grew its economy, how its demography has evolved, and how its polity has changed over the years. File photo

Israel's growth as a high-tech hub

Israel, now known for its high-tech sector and modern infrastructure, faced a severe economic crisis in 1984, with a 373% annual inflation rate and a budget deficit of 17% of GDP. In June 1985, Prime Minister Shimon Peres introduced the 'Economic Stabilisation Plan', aiming to cut the fiscal deficit by 7.5% of GDP, devalue the shekel by 20%, and freeze wages and prices. Interest rates were hiked despite the risk of recession, and the U.S. provided $750 million in emergency aid for two years. Peres was successful in quickly passing the plan in his government and implementing it, albeit some of its unpopular measures.

The plan succeeded, with inflation dropping by over 262 percentage points within a year, and GDP per capita nearly doubling in five years. Since then, Israel has enjoyed significant economic growth, establishing itself as a high-tech hub, with the sector accounting for 18% of the country's GDP and 48% of its exports. However, 11 months into the ongoing war with Hamas, the country's economy have started showing signs of strain. Israel's GDP grew by just 1.2% in the second quarter of 2024, below expectations, with per capita GDP growth falling 0.4%. Inflation rose to 3.2% in July, and is expected to stay above the Bank of Israel's 1-3% target. Labour force participation and productivity have also declined since the conflict began.