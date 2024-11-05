The US will vote today, November 5, to elect its 47th president. This election, among the most polarised in the country’s history, has already seen many twists and turns and could rewrite existing wisdom on politics in the country. Here are four charts which highlight some unique facts about this election.
Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News/Editors Pick/ Number Theory: Twists, turns and quirks of the American election