Number Theory: Understanding why the 2024 NEET results have sparked controversy

The results of the 2024 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), published earlier this month by the National Testing Agency (NTA), are mired in controversy. The results for the exam, which is held once a year for students who want to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH courses, saw a dramatic increase in the number of students scoring a perfect 720 amid allegations of paper leak and the improper awarding of grace marks. The Supreme Court, in a notice issued to NTA seeking a response on a petition asking for the cancellation of NEET 2024, said that the exam’s “sanctity has been affected”. The charts below explain why the NEET exam is so competitive, and why this year’s exam has become controversial.

The alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination have evoked protests from students all over the country. (ANI Photo)